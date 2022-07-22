Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.80. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

