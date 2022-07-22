MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

