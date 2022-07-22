Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 24,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

