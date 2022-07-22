Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 148 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

