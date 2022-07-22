PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

PDCE opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

