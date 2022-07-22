Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 608 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.