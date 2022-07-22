Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $349.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.82. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.