Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.56.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

