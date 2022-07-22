Signaturefd LLC Purchases 25,994 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WIT shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

