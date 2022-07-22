Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 5th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

