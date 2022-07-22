Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $357,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

