SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,679 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.70 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

