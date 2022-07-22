Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

