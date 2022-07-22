Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

A stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

