Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17,562.3% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 728,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 724,797 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

