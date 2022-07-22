Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 1,443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

