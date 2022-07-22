Whittier Trust Co. Has $399,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.76 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

