Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

