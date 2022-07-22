Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

ENB opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

