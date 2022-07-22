Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.