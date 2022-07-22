Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 792 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,498,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

