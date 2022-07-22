Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,900.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

