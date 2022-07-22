Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,468,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $213.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.74 and its 200 day moving average is $237.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

