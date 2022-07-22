Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,255.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %

LSCC opened at $59.31 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.