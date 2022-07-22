Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

