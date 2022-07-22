Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lennox International worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $345.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

