Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Federal Signal worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $8,606,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE FSS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

