Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

