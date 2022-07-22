Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NBIX opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.