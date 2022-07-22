Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,062 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

Shares of ACC stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

