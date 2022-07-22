Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 701.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.