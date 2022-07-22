The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMB opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

