Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.56 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

