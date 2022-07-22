Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,109 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92.

