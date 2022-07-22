Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

