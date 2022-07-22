Atria Investments LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,488,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $650.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

