Atria Investments LLC Invests $4.30 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.94.

