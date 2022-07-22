Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

