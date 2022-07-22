Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $171.68 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

