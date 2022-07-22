Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 37,553 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

