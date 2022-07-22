Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Trimmed by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,535 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.