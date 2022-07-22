iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

