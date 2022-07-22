Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 913 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

