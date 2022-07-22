Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.55 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.