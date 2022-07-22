Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $282.18 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

