Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

