Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $80.95 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

