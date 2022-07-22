Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525,019 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 795,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

