Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in DexCom by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

