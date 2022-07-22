Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

